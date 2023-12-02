Jena’s historic season ends one game short of state championship game

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants suffered their first loss of the season to Union Parish 24-16 Friday night in the Giants’ first semifinal game in school history.

Early turnovers hurt the Giants as a fumble led to a scoop and score by Union Parish in the first minute of the game. Jena would also fumble deep in their red zone in the first half as Union Parish led a low-scoring contest 7-0 at the half.

However, Jena battled back in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Zy Hunter found the endzone to give the Giants a one-point lead. Union Parish would add a field goal on the other end to go ahead 10-8 to start the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, the Farmers would extend the lead to double digits, and from there, the Giants were playing catchup.

With time winding down, former ACA Athlete of the Week Zerrick Jones found the endzone with the two-point conversion to make it a 17-16 game with two minutes to go.

However, a late score by Union Parish put the nail in the coffin to end the Giants season one game win short of the state championship.

Union Parish will play for the state title for the fourth consecutive year.

