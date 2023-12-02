LSU gets creative with assisting in Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - With LSU not playing for a conference championship this upcoming weekend, LSU is doing what it can to make one final push to help Tigers’ quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy that is given out to the best player in college football.

Many betting odds have Oregon’s quarterback Bo Nix and Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as Daniels’ biggest competition for the award. Oregon and Washington are playing in Las Vegas Friday night for the PAC-12 Championship game. Ahead of the game, a billboard was placed in Las Vegas to promote Daniels.

The Best Player In College Football



📍 Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/UuefLCpYBe pic.twitter.com/MPPOKDGbLq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2023

The LSU media team has also started to release a multi-part mini-series titled “That Kid Jayden” spotlighting Daniels’ time in Baton Rouge after transferring in from Arizona State.

Along with that, LSU has created a separate tab on their athletics page detailing all his accomplishments and records set in a Tiger uniform. On that page, there is a link where LSU fans can vote for Daniels to win the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels will find out if he is a finalist for college football’s most prestigious individual honor on Monday, December 4. The official Heisman ceremony is set for December 9 in New York City.

Daniels looks to become just the third Tiger to win the award along with Joe Burrow (2019) and Billy Cannon (1959).

