LCU Men’s basketball falls to #7 LSUS

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball program hung tough with the 7th-best team in the NAIA, but ended up watching the Pilots slowly pull away in the second half to take the contest, 78-60.

The Basics:

Score



#7 LSU Shreveport – 78



Louisiana Christian – 60



Records



Louisiana Christian (2-5, 0-2 Red River)



#7 LSU Shreveport (6-0, 2-0 Red River)



Location



Shreveport, Louisiana – Shreveport, Louisiana – The Dock



Series History (Since 2003-04)



LSU Shreveport Leads 7-0 (0%)



Winning Streak (Since 2003-04)



LSU Shreveport (W7) | Louisiana Christian’s Last Win: N/A



Wildcats Top Performers:



For the second straight game, Charles Jones topped the team in the scoring department with 20-plus points, going for a game-high 22 on 9-for-17 (52.9%) with three deep balls on six attempts.



D’Marcus Fugett went for a career/contest-best seven rebounds plus a game-most four assists.



Konnor DeJean eclipsed ten points for the first time in his career, dropping 11 points along with other benchmarks for both assists (3) plus steals (2).



Tre Pullins was the solo representative for the Wildcats with multiple blocks at two while Jude Akabueze is starting to find his zone by putting up ten points too.

Next:

The men will take the following week-and-a-half off to regroup before hosting the Paul Quinn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.

