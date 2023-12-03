LCU Men’s basketball falls to #7 LSUS
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball program hung tough with the 7th-best team in the NAIA, but ended up watching the Pilots slowly pull away in the second half to take the contest, 78-60.
The Basics:
- Score
#7 LSU Shreveport – 78
Louisiana Christian – 60
- Records
Louisiana Christian (2-5, 0-2 Red River)
#7 LSU Shreveport (6-0, 2-0 Red River)
- Location
Shreveport, Louisiana – The Dock
- Series History (Since 2003-04)
LSU Shreveport Leads 7-0 (0%)
- Winning Streak (Since 2003-04)
LSU Shreveport (W7) | Louisiana Christian’s Last Win: N/A
Wildcats Top Performers:
- For the second straight game, Charles Jones topped the team in the scoring department with 20-plus points, going for a game-high 22 on 9-for-17 (52.9%) with three deep balls on six attempts.
- D’Marcus Fugett went for a career/contest-best seven rebounds plus a game-most four assists.
- Konnor DeJean eclipsed ten points for the first time in his career, dropping 11 points along with other benchmarks for both assists (3) plus steals (2).
- Tre Pullins was the solo representative for the Wildcats with multiple blocks at two while Jude Akabueze is starting to find his zone by putting up ten points too.
Next:
- The men will take the following week-and-a-half off to regroup before hosting the Paul Quinn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.
