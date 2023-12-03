LSU Shreveport knocks LCU women’s basketball from unbeaten ranks
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program saw its three-game season-opening win streak snapped in The Dock on Saturday afternoon as the Pilots of LSUS cashed in on more than half of their shot attempts (50.7%) to race past the Wildcats in an 86-57 defeat.
The Basics:
- Score
- LSU Shreveport – 86
- Louisiana Christian – 57
- Records
- Louisiana Christian (3-1, 1-1 Red River)
- LSU Shreveport (5-2, 2-0 Red River)
- Location
- Shreveport, Louisiana – The Dock
- Series History (Since 2003-04)
- LSU Shreveport Leads 7-3 (30%)
- Winning Streak (Since 2003-04)
- LSU Shreveport (W2) | Louisiana Christian’s Last Win: January 26, 2023 (68-41)
Wildcats Top Performers:
- Princis Goff followed up her clutch showing at Texarkana by scoring a contest-best 18 points on 6-of-12 (50%) shooting along with seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
- She has at least 18 points in each of her first four games at LCU, averaging 22.5 per night.
- Olivia Scott earned career-bests in both field goals (6) and steals (3), leading the Cats in both categories.
- Deja Tanks was held in check on the scoring end, but still could not be contained in the rebounding department, going for double-digits in her fourth straight matchup with 11.
- Tanks is corralling about a dozen boards a game this season and has now logged five-plus offensive rebounds each time as well.
- An’Tiesha Griffin took in four rebounds to tie her career-most, with both instances occurring in matchups with LSU Shreveport. The 5-foot-4 point guard also tied with Maya Washington for the assists lead for the afternoon at three.
Next:
- The ladies donning Orange and Blue will be “Callin’ Baton Rouge” on Saturday inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center at 3 p.m. versus the Southern University Jaguars.
