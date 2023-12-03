LSU Shreveport knocks LCU women’s basketball from unbeaten ranks

The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program saw its three-game...
The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program saw its three-game season-opening win streak snapped in The Dock on Saturday afternoon(LCU)
By SID
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program saw its three-game season-opening win streak snapped in The Dock on Saturday afternoon as the Pilots of LSUS cashed in on more than half of their shot attempts (50.7%) to race past the Wildcats in an 86-57 defeat.

The Basics:

  • Score
  • LSU Shreveport – 86
  • Louisiana Christian – 57
  • Records
  • Louisiana Christian (3-1, 1-1 Red River)
  • LSU Shreveport (5-2, 2-0 Red River)
  • Location
  • Shreveport, Louisiana – The Dock
  • Series History (Since 2003-04)
  • LSU Shreveport Leads 7-3 (30%)
  • Winning Streak (Since 2003-04)
  • LSU Shreveport (W2) | Louisiana Christian’s Last Win: January 26, 2023 (68-41)

Wildcats Top Performers:

  • Princis Goff followed up her clutch showing at Texarkana by scoring a contest-best 18 points on 6-of-12 (50%) shooting along with seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
  • She has at least 18 points in each of her first four games at LCU, averaging 22.5 per night.
  • Olivia Scott earned career-bests in both field goals (6) and steals (3), leading the Cats in both categories.
  • Deja Tanks was held in check on the scoring end, but still could not be contained in the rebounding department, going for double-digits in her fourth straight matchup with 11.
  • Tanks is corralling about a dozen boards a game this season and has now logged five-plus offensive rebounds each time as well.
  • An’Tiesha Griffin took in four rebounds to tie her career-most, with both instances occurring in matchups with LSU Shreveport. The 5-foot-4 point guard also tied with Maya Washington for the assists lead for the afternoon at three.

Next:

  • The ladies donning Orange and Blue will be “Callin’ Baton Rouge” on Saturday inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center at 3 p.m. versus the Southern University Jaguars.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Pineville woman killed in Hwy 28 East crash
David Carrol Carlock, Jr.
Hineston man arrested for attemped second degree murder
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
AlexWinterFete 2023 kicks off festivities

Latest News

The Generals move to 1-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play after a dominate 3rd quarter in...
LSUA Women's basketball's high scoring third lifts them over Texarkana
The Generals are now 1-1 in conference play after an 88-80 win over the Eagles of Texas...
LSUA Generals back in the win column after win against Texarkana
Jimel Lane (0) had 10 points in the Demons’ loss to No. 9 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
The Demons’ five game road trip continues as they fall to No. 9 Baylor
Jena’s historic season ends one game short of state championship game