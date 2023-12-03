LSU Shreveport knocks LCU women’s basketball from unbeaten ranks

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program saw its three-game season-opening win streak snapped in The Dock on Saturday afternoon as the Pilots of LSUS cashed in on more than half of their shot attempts (50.7%) to race past the Wildcats in an 86-57 defeat.

The Basics:

Wildcats Top Performers:

Princis Goff followed up her clutch showing at Texarkana by scoring a contest-best 18 points on 6-of-12 (50%) shooting along with seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

She has at least 18 points in each of her first four games at LCU, averaging 22.5 per night.

Olivia Scott earned career-bests in both field goals (6) and steals (3), leading the Cats in both categories.

Deja Tanks was held in check on the scoring end, but still could not be contained in the rebounding department, going for double-digits in her fourth straight matchup with 11.

Tanks is corralling about a dozen boards a game this season and has now logged five-plus offensive rebounds each time as well.