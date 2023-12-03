LSUA Generals back in the win column after win against Texarkana

The Generals are now 1-1 in conference play after an 88-80 win over the Eagles of Texas...
By LSUA
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, TX- The Generals are now 1-1 in conference play after an 88-80 win over the Eagles of Texas A&M-Texarkana. 

Straight out of tip-off the Generals played team ball, leaving no doubt, leading 51-42 at halftime.

Starting the second half there was only one thing left to do, and that was finish. Finish is exactly what the Generals did with the help of the dynamic duo of JD Allen and Kashie Natt.

Allen went for 26 points going 6-10 from behind the arch, and Natt recorded yet another double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.  

Here’s what Head Coach Dimario Jackson had to say about today’s win: ”Hats off to our players. Being mentally and physically tough and handling adversity. That was a huge road win for us against a really good basketball team. We must stay disciplined and continue to work.”

Before getting back to RRAC play, the Generals will take on the Wolfpack of Loyola on Saturday, December 9.

Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM.

