LSUA Women's basketball's high scoring third lifts them over Texarkana

By LSUA
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, TX- The Generals move to 1-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play after a dominate 3rd quarter in which the Generals scored 24 points, lifting them, 64-56, over the Eagles.

Amani Gray and Benedetta Peracchi dominated offensively for the Generals combining for 32 points each draining 16 of their own.  

However, not only were the Generals dominating offensively, as two other Generals saw double digits, but they also outrebounded the Eagles 40-28.

Senior, Raegan Ojoro, managed to grab 13 of the 40 boards, in which 10 came from the defensive end of the floor. 

The Generals will take a short break from conference play as they will travel to New Orleans on Friday, December 8 to take on Loyola. Early tip-off is set for 12:30 PM.

