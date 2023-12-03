LSUA Women's basketball's high scoring third lifts them over Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TX- The Generals move to 1-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play after a dominate 3rd quarter in which the Generals scored 24 points, lifting them, 64-56, over the Eagles.

Amani Gray and Benedetta Peracchi dominated offensively for the Generals combining for 32 points each draining 16 of their own.

However, not only were the Generals dominating offensively, as two other Generals saw double digits, but they also outrebounded the Eagles 40-28.

Senior, Raegan Ojoro, managed to grab 13 of the 40 boards, in which 10 came from the defensive end of the floor.

The Generals will take a short break from conference play as they will travel to New Orleans on Friday, December 8 to take on Loyola. Early tip-off is set for 12:30 PM.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.