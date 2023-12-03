No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 1, against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

It will be an 11 a.m. Central kickoff between the Tigers and Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time LSU has played in the event since January 1st, 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Pineville woman killed in Hwy 28 East crash
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
David Carrol Carlock, Jr.
Hineston man arrested for attemped second degree murder
Jena’s historic season ends one game short of state championship game
This crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Thomas Whittington.
Melville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Toys for Tots partnership helps nearly 300 kids, still taking donations
Toys for Tots partnership helps nearly 300 kids, still taking donations
This crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Thomas Whittington.
Melville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Close to 300 toys have been collected so far.
Toys for Tots partnership helps nearly 300 kids, still taking donations
Jena’s historic season ends one game short of state championship game
Jayden Daniels Vote
LSU gets creative with assisting in Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign