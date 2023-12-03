No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 1, against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

LSU is headed to Tampa and will play Wisconsin on New Year's Day! pic.twitter.com/aJEYva65PR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2023

It will be an 11 a.m. Central kickoff between the Tigers and Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time LSU has played in the event since January 1st, 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

