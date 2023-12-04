APD investigating crash involving pedestrian

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a crash that happened December 1 around 6:55 p.m. in the 600 block of MacArthur Drive, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

APD said the pedestrian was trying to cross eastbound across MacArthur Drive, but was hit by a southbound truck.

The pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothes and not crossing at a marked intersection. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation pending the results of a routine toxicology report.

