APD investigating crash involving pedestrian

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a crash that happened December 1 around 6:55 p.m. in the 600 block of MacArthur Drive, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

APD said the pedestrian was trying to cross eastbound across MacArthur Drive, but was hit by a southbound truck.

The pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothes and not crossing at a marked intersection. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation pending the results of a routine toxicology report.

