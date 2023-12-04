APD seeking missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen, Madeline Easley.

Madeline is described as a 14-year-old Black female, about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen on December 3 in the Culpepper Road area.

If you know where Madeline is, or have any information, please contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

