APD seeking missing teen

Madeline Easley
Madeline Easley(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen, Madeline Easley.

Madeline is described as a 14-year-old Black female, about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen on December 3 in the Culpepper Road area.

If you know where Madeline is, or have any information, please contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Thomas Whittington.
Melville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Pineville police investigating fiery crash; impairment suspected
APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha student seriously injured in crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

RPSO is investigating a burglary.
RPSO investigating Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha student seriously injured in crash
Pineville police investigating fiery crash; impairment suspected
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking Rachel Lequeux, of Singer.
Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman