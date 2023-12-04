APD seeking missing teen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen, Madeline Easley.
Madeline is described as a 14-year-old Black female, about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen on December 3 in the Culpepper Road area.
If you know where Madeline is, or have any information, please contact APD at (318) 441-6416.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.