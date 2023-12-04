Baker Walmart employee accused of giving away electronics worth thousands of dollars

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A Baker Walmart employee has been arrested after allegedly giving away thousands of dollars worth of electronics to customers without taking money for the transactions.

According to jail records from the Baker Police Department, Quindall Ellis, 21, is accused of organized retail theft and theft over $25,000.

The investigation started on Friday, Dec. 1 when Walmart’s security officials contacted police, jail records show.

Authorities report Ellis was allegedly seen on multiple occasions taking electronics and giving them away to “supposed” customers. An arrest report says Ellis would give a receipt to allude that the “customer” paid for the merchandise.

Surveillance footage from the store allegedly showed Ellis taking electronics from the cage and supplying “customers” with the items without taking any form of credit/debit card or cash.

Some of the items given away included gaming devices, laptops, and headphones.

The Walmart employee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Law enforcement said at this point in the investigation, about $16,000 worth of stolen goods from Walmart were discovered.

Police are waiting for more documents to be submitted by Walmart that will bring the total amount to $35,502.55, jail records stated.

