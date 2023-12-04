Gem and Mineral Show coming to Leesville

(WLUC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Gem and Mineral Show is coming to Leesville!

Local vendors will have handmade jewelry and one-of-a-kind gifts for all your Christmas shopping needs. The Louisiana Knappers will be there making special order gifts, and Chef’s Cuisines will be on site serving up hot food, as well.

Admission is $2 for ages 12 and up.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds.

