LCU football needs support to ensure players, staff receive championship rings

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - 2023 was one for the record books for Louisiana Christian football.

The Wildcats finished the year 9-2 overall and capped off the most wins in a single season with the program’s first conference championship win and playoff appearance in the NAIA.

LCU will be commemorating its historic season with RRAC championship rings. The only problem is, that it comes with a hefty price tag that the school’s athletic department is expected to pick up.

Wildcats’ head coach Drew Maddox said he wants to equip his players and coaching staff with rings and the entire support staff that was with the team this season. It is estimated to cost around $24,000 to get a ring for everyone.

A fundraiser has been set up on the school’s website for the community to help support the football program.

To give and support LCU’s championship season, click here. All proceeds will be used to purchase the rings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.