Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Thomas Whittington.
Melville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
Fatal Crash generic image
Pineville woman killed in Hwy 28 East crash
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
David Carrol Carlock, Jr.
Hineston man arrested for attemped second degree murder

Latest News

Authorities are stepping in to help with relocation after video of the neglected manatee went...
Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
Kennedy Center Honors fetes new inductees, including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
The country could be facing a shortage of people willing to play Santa.
There is a shortage of people willing to play Santa