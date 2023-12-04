Melville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On December 1, 2023, at around 9:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on LA Highway 107 at LA Highway 115. When they got there, they found Thomas Whittington dead. He was 85 years old.

After the investigation LSP learned that a 2013 Honda CRV, driven by 34-year-old Tiffany Renz of Jena, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 107. Renz side-swiped a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection. Renz then continued into the northbound lane of travel and struck a northbound 2007 Honda CRV.

Renz, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet, who also was restrained, sustained no injuries. The driver and two additional passengers in the 2007 Honda CRV, who also were restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Later that afternoon, Troop E was notified that Whittington, passenger in the 2007 Honda CRV, had succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.

