Pineville police investigating firey crash; impairment suspected

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that happened Saturday night (Dec. 2).

Officers saw a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of Military Highway around 11 p.m. with no visible lights. When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver kept going on Military Highway and onto Highway 165.

The driver kept swerving and drove through traffic signals and a median at excessive speeds. While traveling southbound, the drive then went into the northbound traffic lane and collided head-on with another vehicle at the Hwy 71 split.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire, but both drivers of the two vehicles were removed to safe distance. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The Pineville Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

PPD said that impairment is suspected regarding the first driver. The incident is under investigation and is pending toxicology reports.

