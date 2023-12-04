RPSO investigating Rolling Hills Ministries burglary

RPSO is investigating a burglary.
Dec. 4, 2023
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened at Rolling Hills Ministries at 1717 Hickory Hill Road.

RPSO said the incident happened in the early morning hours of December 1 when three people were observed on the property. Video surveillance showed a Honda Accord (champagne color) with a damaged driver’s front fender in the parking lot of the businesses during the time of the burglary. This vehicle left the property just after the incident.

RPSO is asking for help in identifying the vehicle. You can call the office at 318-473-6700.

The suspects could be facing charges of criminal tresspassing, theft < $1,000 and simple burglary.

