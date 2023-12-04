Toys for Tots partnership helps nearly 300 kids, still taking donations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the Louisiana National Guard teamed up with Outback Steakhouse and Huckleberry Brewing Company to show support for Cenla and collect donations for Toys for Tots.

Close to 300 toys found their way into the hands of the LANG, who alongside Outback Steakhouse and Tracy Parker organized a short march from Huckleberry Brewing to Outback Steakhouse symbolizing the journey the toys will make into the hands of children this holiday season. Organizers said it is just about giving back and showing gratitude to the community they love.

“We asked nine restaurants, nine Outback Steakhouses to donate between $100 and $200 worth of toys and they delivered,” said Parker.

They are not done anyone wanting to donate can still do so until December 22, at Outback Steakhouse in Alexandria. The toys are for boys and girls ages four to 15.

“This was a chance for the airmen of the LANG to give back to the community I represent the 122nd Air Support Operations squadron and the Airmen represented here,” said Erik Brumfield with the LANG.

