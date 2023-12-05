Alexandria man arrested for possession of machine gun, other weapons charges

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Jackson Street on December 4.

Travion Warden, 23, was arrested for two active warrants and the following charges: one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole assisted the Alexandria Police Department in this investigation and arrest. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

