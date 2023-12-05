Alexandria man arrested for possession of machine gun, other weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Jackson Street on December 4.

Travion Warden, 23, was arrested for two active warrants and the following charges: one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole assisted the Alexandria Police Department in this investigation and arrest. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.