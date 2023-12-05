Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating fiery crash; impairment suspected
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha teen seriously injured in crash
APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
RPSO is investigating a burglary.
RPSO investigating Rolling Hills Ministries burglary

Latest News

Alexandria man arrested for possession of machine gun, other weapons charges
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans meet with reporters to discuss...
The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
Florida State's Jody Brown (10) and Stanford's Avani Brandt (18) battle for a ball during the...
Florida State beats Stanford for another women’s soccer national championship
Zac Efron’s star will be the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Zac Efron is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation