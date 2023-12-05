KPLC’s Barry Lowin discusses acting, next stage in journalism career

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barry Lowin’s last day at KPLC was Sunday. He’s leaving to work for our sister station in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Barry is also an actor and performer and has been for many years. He is one of four men who play the title role of the Mandalorian in the hit show on Disney Plus.

From the far reaches of space, he’s a lone bounty hunter making his way through a lawless galaxy far, far away. He is called the Mandalorian and part of the time, it’s Barry under that Beskar helmet.

Barry played along as he was asked to model his helmet. He slipped it on and quickly removed it.

“I don’t go to the grocery store in my helmet. This was such a big part of my life and something I wore every day. But yeah, this is the Mando helmet,” he explained.

Reporter: “What? You’re not going to leave it on all night?”

“No, actually I’m not supposed to take it off. I mean, everyone that watches the show knows that you’re not supposed to take off your helmet,” he said.

When he’s not delivering news, Barry is helping to protect, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

“Myself and Brendon Wayne would do the physical acting of the role and sometimes I got to do some of the more fun physical things. I personally like crazy, physical, adrenalin-rushing things,” he said.

Barry’s career in acting and entertainment started long before “The Mandalorian.” It began around 2004 in New York.

“I was working in TV and film and auditioning and hustling. It’s a hustle for sure, it’s a lot of work,” he said.

One of his first jobs was on cruise ships.

“I was hired as a specialty performer to do aerial acrobatics, sing dance, everything,” he said.

And then, Las Vegas, where he auditioned and was chosen for a water spectacular called Le Reve that included gymnastics, aerial acrobatics, and acting, and eventually he was a lead acrobatic character in Cirque du Soliel’s “Kooza.”

Barry has met some pretty famous people in his work, such as Jim Parsons when he wore stilts for the character Sheldon Cooper.

“I mean I worked with Jim Parsons on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’” Barry said.

He also worked with Carl Weathers, known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” films. Weathers has appeared as Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian” and also directed some episodes.

Barry was thrilled when Weathers complimented his work.

As the Mandalorian, Barry’s claim to fame includes his character’s high visibility on many commercial applications, such as his action figure.

He even has a home-sewn Mandalorian. He brought in some of his collection for our interview.

“This is the Mandalorian holding Grogu. This is a crocheted version of Mando that I was gifted. This is gifted to me also,” he says, holding up an action figure.

Though Barry’s face is not revealed in the show, he has been invited to conventions all over the world and plans to be at Cyphacon in April in Lake Charles at the Event Center.

For now, he’s off to the galaxy of Panama City Beach to work at WJHG.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.