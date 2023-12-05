LCU’s Drew Maddox feeling ‘humbled’ after taking home SAC Coach of the Year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It has been a few days since it was announced that LCU head coach Drew Maddox won Sonner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, but the feeling of gratitude for Maddox still has not gone away.

“It’s been great. God’s really been good to us, we’re just going to keep grinding it out. I just want to make the players the best they can be,” said Maddox.

Maddox has won the award twice since being at LCU. He won co-coach of the year last season and won this year outright after taking the Wildcats to the NAIA playoffs and winning the program’s first conference championship. Despite all this recent success, Maddox has no room for complacency.

“When I come back in January, I’ll be ready to roll again. My ear will perk up, and I’ll be ready to make another run, and I’ll have the slogan for the upcoming year, and we’ll be right and that’s what we’re going to push towards, and I’ll be able to push all the way through the rest of the year,” said Maddox.

LCU put their brand on notice this season in the NAIA, and they want people to know that they are not going anywhere in the meantime.

