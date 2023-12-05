Man wanted for stealing game cameras in Leesville

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a man accused of stealing game cameras.

Several cameras were stolen from a hunting lease on the south side of Anderson Drive on Nov. 8, VPSO said.

The owner of the cameras received photographs of the unknown man.

Anyone with any information relating to the identity of the man should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

