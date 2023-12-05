Rosegrant finds home at Rosepine as next head football coach

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - For the second straight season, the Rosepine Eagles have promoted a familiar face to become the program’s next head football coach.

Per a release sent out by the school, former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Frank Rosegrant has been named the next head coach.

Last offseason, head coach Brad Ducote stepped down, making way for then-offensive coordinator Troy Gardner to step into the head coaching vacancy. However, just days before the season kicked off, Gardner was let go due to personal reasons. Ducote stepped back into the interim role for this past season.

With Rosepine, Rosegrant helped lead the Eagles to five playoff appearances, including back-to-back trips to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

