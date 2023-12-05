Rosegrant finds home at Rosepine as next head football coach

With Rosepine, Rosegrant helped lead the Eagles to five playoff appearances, including...
With Rosepine, Rosegrant helped lead the Eagles to five playoff appearances, including back-to-back trips to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.(kalb)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - For the second straight season, the Rosepine Eagles have promoted a familiar face to become the program’s next head football coach.

Per a release sent out by the school, former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Frank Rosegrant has been named the next head coach.

Last offseason, head coach Brad Ducote stepped down, making way for then-offensive coordinator Troy Gardner to step into the head coaching vacancy. However, just days before the season kicked off, Gardner was let go due to personal reasons. Ducote stepped back into the interim role for this past season.

With Rosepine, Rosegrant helped lead the Eagles to five playoff appearances, including back-to-back trips to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating fiery crash; impairment suspected
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha teen seriously injured in crash
APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
RPSO is investigating a burglary.
RPSO investigating Rolling Hills Ministries burglary

Latest News

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl
Vote for the HS Football Farm Bureau Play of the Year
While the 2023 high school football season has come to an end in Central Louisiana, it is time...
Nominees for the HS Football Farm Bureau Play of the Year
Nigel Dyson sat down with Drew Maddox to talk about winning his second consecutive Coach of...
LCU’s Drew Maddox feeling ‘humbled’ after taking home SAC Coach of the Year