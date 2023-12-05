RPSB announces district students of the year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced its district student of the year recipients from the elementary, middle and high school levels. Those students are Faith Webb from Tioga Junior High, Steven Henton from Alexandria Senior High and Ansley Elder from Cherokee Elementary.

“I think these students are representative of a huge group of students in the Rapides Parish Public School System who come to school every single day doing everything they can to both improve themselves and their academic standing and their behavioral standing and also to bring improvement to their schools and their community as a whole,” said Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell.

Webb is a part of Tioga Junior High’s student advisory board, as well as Beta and many other organizations on campus. For Webb, representing TJH is an honor.

“I want to say thank you to all the teachers, to all my family members that helped me reach this amazing goal and accomplishment,” said Webb. “The honor of just being able to represent my school, my family and my district, it’s so amazing.”

Webb gives credit to her teachers, who she said brought her far in this journey.

“They’ve helped me in a magnificent way, and I get to show what our school district is actually like and what we’re all about,” Webb said.

Without her mom, Webb said she would not be who she is today.

“She has helped me with friendship,” said Webb. “She’s helped me with schoolwork. She’s helped me learn how to be a businesswoman. The reason that I’m so professional today and so kind-hearted is because I had such great role models, and I thank my mom for those valuable life lessons.”

Representing his school and district is a profound feeling for Steven Henton, one that shows who he is through hard work.

“Steven Henton is a hard worker,” said Henton. “He’ll never stop until the job is done. You can always count on him. He’s an honest, trustworthy, God-fearing person, and he’s that type of guy that you want to be around.”

Henton’s success was not solely from his own power.

“I like to thank God, first of all, for allowing me to be here today and just allowing me to even accept this honor,” Henton said. “I have to thank my parents for being there since day one, especially when I was a little kid, and they first instilled in me the value of learning how to read and having a good education in the first place. I want to thank Ms. Goodman, all the administrators at ASH, all my teachers I’ve had at ASH for just building upon that foundation my parents laid for me and just allowing me to excel and grow to be the person I am today and allowing me to have this. And then, of course, the administration for allowing me to even have this opportunity to represent them in the first place. It’s an honor.”

For Ansley Elder, juggling several extracurricular activities and staying thankful is how she will represent students in Rapides Parish.

“It’s just a really big deal, and it’s already an honor getting student of the year, but getting student of the parish, it’s a pretty big deal,” Elder said. “Just representing my whole parish.”

Webb, Henton and Elder will represent Rapides at the regional level in 2024.

