State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating 2 fatal fires in Avoyelles Parish

Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating two fatal fires in Avoyelles Parish.

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 4, the Cottonport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Cottonport Avenue. Firefighters found the body of a man inside.

The next day on December 5, the Marksville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Kirby Drive. The body of a man was found inside this home as well.

Both of these fires are still under investigation.

