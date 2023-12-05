State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating 2 fatal fires in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating two fatal fires in Avoyelles Parish.

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 4, the Cottonport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Cottonport Avenue. Firefighters found the body of a man inside.

The next day on December 5, the Marksville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Kirby Drive. The body of a man was found inside this home as well.

Both of these fires are still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.