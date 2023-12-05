Vote for the HS Football Farm Bureau Play of the Year

While the 2023 high school football season has come to an end in Central Louisiana, it is time to look back at some of the best plays from the season.
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
Throughout the year, KALB nominated three plays each week to take home the honor of the Farm Bureau play of the week. KALB’s Sports Team took the best of those top plays to recognize the top five plays of the year.

With the poll below, tell us what should be the Farm Bureau 2023 Play of the Year. Voting will close Friday, December 8, at 3 p.m. with the winner being announced Friday night during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

