Bolton’s autism class gifts veterans at VA Hospital

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Bolton’s autism class honored those who fought for our country with gifts to celebrate the holiday season. The students gave out colored American flags, cards and candy to over 35 patients at the VA Medical Center’s nursing home.

“It’s just an honor to be able to come spread some Christmas cheer for veterans who might not have family,” said Elizabeth Pate Marien, autism teacher at Bolton High School.

The class is a community-based training class that allows students to spend two days a week out in the community. It is a treat for the veterans receiving gifts and for those students bringing them cheer.

“My favorite part was bringing cards to them and letting them enjoy the pictures that we colored for them,” said Cooper Hunt, an autism student at Bolton High School.

This was the first time the class was able to visit patients without any COVID-19 restrictions. It is a warm experience to bring those veterans joy this holiday season.

“This isn’t something that they would normally be experiencing without this opportunity,” Marien said. “We go back to in the room, and we talk about history and the wars that they’ve been in and, and these are the reasons that we are free now. These are the people, and it’s really touching.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.