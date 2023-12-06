Cenla’s Tyler Early earns Team USA Baseball Athlete of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During the summer, KALB was introduced to one of the best up-and-coming baseball players in the world who is from right here in Central Louisiana: Tyler Early.

Early is currently a student at Alexandria Middle Magnet. However, over the summer, he went on a world tour with Team USA 12U baseball, leading the United States to a gold medal at the World Cup in Taiwan.

Early showcased why he is considered to be one of the most talented baseball players in the world as he was named the MVP of the World Cup and also became an internet sensation with highlight catches in the outfield and tape-measure home runs.

For his performance, Team USA announced on Tuesday, December 5, that the Cenla native was named the Richard W. “Dick” Case Award winner, which is handed out annually to the top player in USA baseball. Early shared the honor with MLB shortstop Trea Turner, who represented Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.

For the first time in the organization’s history, two athletes – Trea Turner (WBC) and Tyler Early (12U) – were honored with the Richard W. “Dick” Case Award, recognizing the athlete of the year. pic.twitter.com/a2ch1YMm7M — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) December 5, 2023

This was the first time in the organization’s history that two athletes took home the honor in the same year.

