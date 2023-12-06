Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about

In the past, it was difficult for students who may not have contact with their parents to complete the FAFSA.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FAFSA application process is opening in December 2023 as officials warned families back in October to brace for some delays.

Officials want families to know there are some major differences between the old and new applications to look out for. First, the process is going to be much shorter. The second thing families need to know is that all contributors, or anyone who is required to put information on the FAFSA, will have to have an FSA ID. They will be not able to access the FAFSA without it.

“They have also changed the way that they calculate the eligibility for Pell Grant,” said Ebony Holmes, the Director of Public Information and Advising with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance. “There are a lot of terminology changes with the FAFSA. One being the expected family contribution is now considered the student aid index.”

She encourages students and families to look at their options. Even if you do the FAFSA, make sure that you’re checking with the institution that you’re applying to and find their scholarship deadlines.

Holmes said that for dependent students, one of the biggest changes you’ll see is a provisionally independent status. In the past, it was difficult for students who may not have contact with their parents to complete the FAFSA. Now students can fill out it out if they can’t contact their parents. They’ll send information to the institution and then they can follow up with their institution and have their form completed.

And inside of those changes they’ve made to FAFSA, families will still see the question of how many other students are in college, but they will no longer be considering that when they look at grant eligibility.

Families can visit the federal student aid website here. They have estimators and eligibility charts that you can use to see if you’re eligible so you know whether or not this is going to be a good step for you.

