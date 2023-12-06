Denied: David Anthony Burns’ appeal of murder conviction rejected by Third Circuit Court of Appeal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Third Circuit Court of Appeal has rejected David Anthony Burns’ attempt to appeal his conviction in the October 2004 murder of Courtney Coco.

In November 2022, after 90 minutes of deliberation, a Rapides Parish jury returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder, sentencing Burns to life in prison.

Burns was convicted of killing 19-year-old Coco in October 2004 and then dumping her body in Winnie, Texas. Prosecutors believed she was smothered. Burns was engaged to Coco’s sister at the time, and it is alleged he was in a relationship with Coco as well.

After his conviction, Burns’ attorney, Christopher LaCour, argued the case was riddled with inconsistencies and said he believed jurors returned a “sympathy verdict.”

The alleged inconsistencies were the basis of Burns’ appeal. He asserted two claims, both that the evidence submitted in the trial was insufficient to prove murder, and if Coco had been murdered, there was insufficient evidence to prove Burns was guilty.

In just one example, Burns found fault with the state’s key witness. He argued the evidence amounted to the identification of Burns by a witness who said he looked like a person leaving the location where Coco was found. That witness later identified Burns out of a lineup.

The court argued the law allows the positive identification of a suspect by only one witness to sufficiently support a conviction.

Ultimately, Judge Gary Ortego and the Third Circuit affirmed Burns’ conviction and sentence, meaning he will remain behind bars.

Here is the full opinion from the Third Circuit:

