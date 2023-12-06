GPA requirements approved for Bolton students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board held its December regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and passed a motion that will affect the current Bolton High School students as the school converts into a magnet school in August.

In an 8-1 vote, RPSB member Linda Burgess’s motion passed, which allows for all 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders that are currently attending Bolton to have the same criteria of a 2.0 GPA to attend Bolton for the 2024-2025 school year. The motion further states that beyond year one, students will have to hold a 2.5 GPA and score Basic on state assessments.

Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell said the board is showing compassion to the current Bolton students.

“What the board approved tonight will allow as many students at Bolton to go ahead and make the GPA and the testing requirement to be able to stay there for the upcoming year and then meet the higher academic requirements for the academic magnet moving forward past next year,” said Powell. “Also understanding that the behavioral and attendance requirements that are required to be part of that magnet school still have to be met as well.”

Board member Sandra Franklin was the only board member who opposed the motion. Franklin represents District I on RPSB and covers Bolton as part of her district.

Bolton is set to take in 6th-grade through 12th-grade students in August 2024, followed by Pre-K through 12th-grade students in August of 2025 as the school converts to an academic and performing arts magnet school.

