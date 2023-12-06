RPSB to name its building after late Supt. Allen Nichols

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Rapides Parish School December meeting, the board unanimously voted to name the school board building after former Rapides Parish Superintendent Allen Nichols, who passed away in late November.

Board member Wilton Barrios wrote an add-on motion to honor the legacy of former Supt. Nichols after his service to Rapides Parish schools.

“I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Nichols a couple of different times, spending some time with him after becoming superintendent here in Rapides Parish,” said Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell. “And you’ve heard so many people speak over the last week or so about the impact that he had on education here in Central Louisiana. He is a man and a superintendent, by which all others will forever be measured in Rapides Parish. As so many others have said, I can only aspire to be half the leader that he has proven to be and his legacy will live on here in Rapides Parish. I’m thankful for the few moments that I was able to share with him within the last couple of years, but I’m absolutely excited that this building will forever enshrine the name Allen Nichols for his dedication to Rapides Parish.”

Nichols served as the superintendent of Rapides Parish for 27 years. Nichols was a history teacher at Bolton High School and later became assistant principal and principal of Alexandria Junior High School before becoming superintendent.

