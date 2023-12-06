State Fire Marshal gives update on recent Avoyelles Parish fatal fires

The State Fire Marshal's Office released new details on the recent fatal fires in Avoyelles Parish.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has provided an update on the two deadly fires in Avoyelles Parish that killed two people.

The first of those fires was in Cottonport on Monday night (Dec. 4). Firefighters found the body of a man inside a vacant home, now determined to be a 39-year-old homeless man. No exact cause of the fire has been determined yet, but the Fire Marshal’s Office can’t rule out unsafe heating practices. They found candles, there was no electricity in the home and smoking could be a contributing factor.

The body of another man was found inside a house in Marksville after a mobile home fire Tuesday morning (Dec. 5). The official cause of death is still pending, but the person who died is believed to be the 61-year-old homeowner. Deputies determined the fire began in the living room, the exact cause is undetermined, but space heaters were in use, as well as the oven, for heating the home. There could have been an electrical malfunction. Smoking could also be a factor.

Marksville fatal fire
Marksville fatal fire(SFM)

