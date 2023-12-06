State Rep. Mike Johnson picked as House Speaker pro tempore nominee

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana House Republicans elected their nominees for their party and leadership for the new legislative term on Dec 5.

State Representative Mike Johnson of Pineville has been elected by the House GOP as their speaker pro tempore nominee, which is second-in-command in the House and serves as a liaison between the chamber and the house speaker.

In a statement to KALB, Johnson said it was a unanimous vote of support adding in part:

“In this role, I will serve our entire state and be in a unique position to highlight and emphasize the needs and interests of District 27 and the Central Louisiana region.”

The formal vote for all leadership positions within the chamber will not happen until Jan. 8, when the legislature convenes for an organizational session right before the inauguration.

Johnson was re-elected to office this fall after running unopposed in House District 27. He also orchestrated a unity pledge for the State House GOP. He proposed having them sign on to backing one House Speaker candidate in the upcoming term, attempting to avoid any chaos over who should take on the leadership role once the new legislature is sworn in.

