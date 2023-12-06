State Rep. Mike Johnson picked as House Speaker pro tempore nominee

State Representative Mike Johnson of Pineville has been elected by the House GOP as their speaker pro tempore nominee.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana House Republicans elected their nominees for their party and leadership for the new legislative term on Dec 5.

State Representative Mike Johnson of Pineville has been elected by the House GOP as their speaker pro tempore nominee, which is second-in-command in the House and serves as a liaison between the chamber and the house speaker.

In a statement to KALB, Johnson said it was a unanimous vote of support adding in part:

“In this role, I will serve our entire state and be in a unique position to highlight and emphasize the needs and interests of District 27 and the Central Louisiana region.”

The formal vote for all leadership positions within the chamber will not happen until Jan. 8, when the legislature convenes for an organizational session right before the inauguration.

Johnson was re-elected to office this fall after running unopposed in House District 27. He also orchestrated a unity pledge for the State House GOP. He proposed having them sign on to backing one House Speaker candidate in the upcoming term, attempting to avoid any chaos over who should take on the leadership role once the new legislature is sworn in.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating fiery crash; impairment suspected
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha teen seriously injured in crash
APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
Alexandria man arrested for possession of machine gun, other weapons charges
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Gov. John Bel Edwards' chief budget adviser,...
Jay Dardenne says he’s still a Republican, just maybe not a Trump Republican
Louisiana Democratic Party
La. Democrats reflect on 2023 elections: ‘We have a lot of work to do’
Some Cenla parishes report low turnout for General Election
Nov. 18 General Election Results