Back in court: Alexandria man convicted of raping RPSO informant seeks new trial

(RPSO)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Antonio Jones, the Alexandria man who was convicted of raping a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) informant during a RADE operation in 2021, was back in court on Dec. 7, with his defense and the state arguing two very different cases.

In November 2022, a jury found Jones guilty on two counts of third-degree rape of an informant for the sheriff’s department. The encounter was on video, which was shown to the jury during trial.

At his sentencing in December 2022, trial Judge Chris Hazel sentenced Jones to 10 years on each count to be served concurrently. Prosecutor Brian Cespiva called the sentence “far too lenient,” saying he would be filing a motion to reconsider the sentence. That motion was heard by Judge Patricia Koch on Dec. 7.

Cespiva argued Jones, who has six felonies on his record, should have received a higher sentence. He also gave Judge Koch the video of the rape, saying it speaks volumes and leaves “no doubt” to Jones’ guilt.

Jones’ attorney, Phillip Robinson, said the trial judge weighed both testimony and the video and made a judgment call, adding he believed the credibility of the victim played a factor in Jones’ sentencing.

That is where the defense’s motion came into play.

After trial, the victim filed a civil lawsuit against multiple members of RPSO, Sheriff Mark Wood and Jones, detailing that she was coerced into being an informant, in exchange for dropping felony drug charges against her.

During trial, however, the victim placed no blame on RPSO and claimed they did not pressure her.

Robinson argued her civil suit contradicted what she said on the stand, opening the door for “inconsistencies, perjury and new evidence.” The state argued her motivations did not matter. What happened once she was with Jones is what mattered.

Judge Koch said both the state and defense made good arguments for their motions. She is taking both motions under advisement and will issue opinions at a later date.

