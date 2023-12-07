Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Michael H. George
Michael H. George(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Yesterday (Dec. 6) the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old Michael H. George after executing a search warrant for his home as a part of a sexual abuse investigation.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit seized and analyzed numerous electronic devices - they recovered hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, during the search no local victims were identified.

George was charged with 286 counts of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal (possessing images of animals engaged in sex with humans).

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating shooting on Windy Drive off HWY 28E
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile
Marksville fatal fire
State Fire Marshal gives update on recent Avoyelles Parish fatal fires
Alexandria man arrested for possession of machine gun, other weapons charges
IRC’s open house allows first-time home buyers to look at the houses they provide as well as...
Inner City Revitalization Corp. helps low-income Cenla families

Latest News

Kenneth Pickett, Sr.
Mayor of Mansura indicted on misdemeanor charge
The mayor of Mansura has been indicted on a misdemeanor charge.
Mansura mayor indicted on misdemeanor charge
RPSO investigating shooting on Windy Drive off HWY 28E
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of...
RPSO investigating shooting on Windy Drive off HWY 28E