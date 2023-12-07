Former barber who offered $2 haircuts receives recognition for decades of service

Otis Highbaugh, who offered $2 haircuts out of his barber shop for decades, was awarded the 'Beacon of Light' award and a haircut from a client that followed in his footsteps.
By Derek Parham and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A barber who served his community for 60 years through his giving personality and the $2 haircuts he offered received an award for his decades of service.

Otis Highbaugh, a Navy veteran, offered $2 haircuts out of his shop in Bonnieville, Kentucky, before moving his operation to his home, where he continued to offer haircuts on a “pay what you can” basis.

Now approaching his 98th birthday and residing in an assisted living facility, Highbaugh was honored on Wednesday with a Beacon of Light award, as well as a complimentary haircut from one long-time client who followed in his footsteps.

“Being a little boy, watching Mr. Highbaugh being so consistent, you could almost set your watch by him, and watching how many people would sit and wait for hours to come and get their haircut, to me, was one of the most inspirational facets because it gave me a sense of consistency. I knew that I wanted something in my life that was going to be as consistent as his career was for him,” Jason Larimore said.

Larimore is now a barber and the creator of the Beacon of Light award.

Larimore remembered entering Highbaugh’s shop for the first time in 1987 at seven years old. Since that day, he said the lessons that Highbaugh instilled in him through his childhood have led him to a successful career as a barber, from Dollywood to Hollywood.

However, to Larimore, the Beacon of Light represents much more than just career success.

“The Beacon of Light, to me, is an individual that has taken it upon themselves to live a good life and to be a very positive role model for other people to somewhat mold after, and an influence on others, so with Mr. Highbaugh being a beacon of light for me, I thought it was important to start with him,” Larimore said.

As a veteran, a father of four, and a man who takes great pride in his work, Highbaugh exemplifies those principles to Larimore.

Returning to the chair with their roles reversed brought Larimore a sense of purpose, and reinforced his faith in his work.

“It’s one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. To be able to have that full-circle moment, to come back and look into the same eyes that share the same sense of service, dedication, love, empathy, and passion. All of the things that it takes in order to stand behind our chair and give everything that we’ve got every single day, I know the sacrifice that that takes,” Larimore said.

That sense of sacrifice has earned Highbaugh the admiration of his community and a permanent reminder of the love of those he has impacted.

