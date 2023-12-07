Inner City Revitalization Corp. helps low-income Cenla families

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Inner City Revitalization Corporation (IRC) helped low-income families with an open house held on Dec. 6. IRC is a nonprofit community-based organization that has undertaken community and housing development activities in Rapides Parish.

IRC’s open house allows first-time home buyers to look at the houses they provide as well as showcase what each house has to offer. The corporation is focused on working with first-time home buyers and how they can financially own a home, as well as providing the logistics on how to own one.

Randalle Moore with IRC said having this open house is for those anxious home buyers.

“They’re anxious to get in,” said Moore. “So, it’s just a short, little opportunity to showcase what we have here and then still have them be able to move in and be ready for the holidays.”

Moore said in the corporation’s over 25-year history, they have never foreclosed on any of their homes.

“There’s been a lot of hurdles over the 25 years that we have been an organization,” Moore said. “The state guidelines have changed, the city guidelines have changed. Many things have changed, and we have weathered it all.”

Moore said it is important for the neighborhood to see what they do and welcomes people to contact IRC as they work on new homes and qualifying new buyers. Those families interested in this opportunity can contact Inner City Revitalization by clicking HERE.

