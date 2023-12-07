LCU’s Maddox named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian Head Football Coach Drew Maddox has been named the American Football Coaches Association Region 5 Coach of the Year.

This is the second individual honor Coach Maddox has taken home following the historic season LCU had in 2023 as he was recently named the Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year as well.

In his fourth season taking over his alma mater, Maddox led LCU to a program-best 9-2 record and the first conference championship and NAIA Playoff appearance in school history.

The AFCA recognizes five regional coach of the year winners in all college football major divisions including the Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA.

Maddox and the other regional winners for each division are now finalists to be the AFCA National Coach of the Year. The winners will be honored on Tuesday, January 9 during the 2024 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

