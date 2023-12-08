Dyer, the fire of the flock: Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer averages 17 points, 7 double-doubles on season

ELMER, La. (KALB) - Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer is in the VIP party of one, as she became the first local athlete to earn the honor three times in three seasons!

“She is a diamond in the rough,” said Lady Rams’ head coach Kaci West. “She is a good kid, she isn’t an excuse maker.”

Dyer has become one of the most dominant forwards in the state since her freshman year in the blue and white.

“I need to get my job done in order for my team to win,” said Dyer. “You can see consistency from me now.”

In her senior season, Dyer takes pride in her constancy, as she averages 17 points per game and has already finished with seven double-doubles on the season.

“The goal is to score a double-double every game,” said Dyer. “We have sheets at the beginning of the year that we fill out and that is one of my of my goals.”

“Every year, she has gotten better and better, more consistent,” said West. “She is consistent, as in we know every game she is going to have at least 15 points.”

The Lady Rams have a brutal non-district schedule playing 5A teams, but Dyer takes it as a challenge to showcase her talent.

OAK HILL 60 LAFAYETTE 37



🏀 ALEXIS DYER 22 PTS 13 RBS 3 ASTS 3 STLS



🏀 BRILEE DOUSAY 13 PTS 6 RBS 5 STLS 4 ASTS



🏀 JODIE JOWERS 12 PTS 7 RBS



🏀 KRYSTINA GREENE 9 RBS 8 ASTS 7 STLS 5 PTS



🏀 LAINEE JOHNSON 6 PTS 6 RBS



🗒️ LADY RAMS FORCED 35 TURNOVERS AS A TEAM! pic.twitter.com/RXbpMrRRow — Lady Rams Basketball (@LadyRamsBasket1) December 1, 2023

She scored 27 points in the first half against Huntington last week, and for eight games straight, she has accounted for 49 percent of Oak Hill’s points.

“She has worked,” said West. “She has a lot of things in her arsenal that she can do. She has perfected almost every part of her game.”

“Usually you just see a big, and when they come out on the three-point line they give you space,” said Dyer. “You see a big knock it down, and they are like, ‘oh she can shoot,’ then you knock down a jump shot and they are like, ‘how do we guard you?’”

Dyer dominates the glass, works in the paint and can easily knock down a 20-footer from the top of the key just like some of the best in women’s college basketball. Her teammates and Coach West agree that she is more than ready to take her game to the next level.

“When we are in the game, I can just see people yelling help 24/7,” said Lady Rams’ point guard Brilee Dousay. “My eyes are just like, wow.”

“Whether that be LSUA, Louisiana Christian, wherever that may be, I think she is ready for the next level,” said West. “She showed her dominance, and how good she really is.”

For her competitive drive and consistency at multiple positions on the court, Alexis Dyer is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

