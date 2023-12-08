Hotel Bentley dedicates lobby Christmas tree to Cenla educators

This year’s Hotel Bentley Christmas tree takes a moment to recognize Central Louisiana’s educators!
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If there’s one thing the Hotel Bentley is known for, that would be its beautiful lobby. But around this time of year, it gets a little extra special!

The Hotel Bentley’s lobby Christmas tree does not just mark the start of the holiday season for guests. Each year, it is dedicated to something the staff is passionate about.

This year’s tree takes a moment to recognize Central Louisiana’s educators, who help build the foundation for the next generation.

(KALB)

And if you look closely, it is the next generation that helped trim the tree, making the moment even more special.

(KALB)

“One of the things that’s unique this year is that we’ve got hand-crafted ornaments from our Rapides Parish Schools, and they actually handcrafted those from recycled materials, which is an initiative that the schools took upon themselves. So, we’re really proud of our education system, and this tree represents all the hard work that they do year-round to build our next leaders,” said Scott Laliberte, President of Jenkins Companies.

