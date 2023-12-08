La. Dept. of Health reports decrease in statewide HIV cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Dec. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced an 11 percent decrease in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases statewide over the last five years. According to LDH, the number of new HIV cases decreased from 964 in 2018 to 860 in 2022. As of June, the number of individuals diagnosed with HIV in Louisiana stands at 22,920.

“Prevention is incredibly important,” said Dr. Christina Lord, LDH Region 6 Director.

Dr. Lord says the region’s case numbers are lower than others and the region has numerous great medicines that can lower viral load counts and decrease the ability to infect others.

“If they know that they have an ongoing exposure, one, we want them to get tested more frequently. But two, we have medicines now that can help keep them negative,” Dr. Lord said.

LDH’s Region 6, which covers eight parishes across Cenla, reports 55 individuals who were diagnosed with HIV in 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people between the ages of 13 and 65 get tested at least once in their lifetime and need to be tested more frequently if they have increased risks or ongoing risks.

At the Central Louisiana AIDS Support Services (CLASS), they work to not only prevent the spread but also protect those who are already diagnosed.

“CLASS provides a variety of case management services to people who are living with HIV,” said Alex Stallings, health education and well-being director for CLASS. “We really aim to reduce any barriers to medical care that might be there for an individual.”

CLASS has HIV, Hepatitis C, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia testing available, as well as several other programs.

HIV patients can achieve an undetectable viral load through antiretroviral medication – and prevent sexual transmission due to the scientific phenomenon of undetectable=untransmutable.

Stallings says through case management services and removing barriers to medical care and closely coordinating with the medical services side of things, class is able to help individuals with HIV live healthier.

“We provide a lot of different programs throughout the community that just promote overall health and well-being,” Stallings said. “We try to work hard to improve the health of central Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.