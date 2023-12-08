State, local officials advise holiday fire safety

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - After two fatal fires took place in Avoyelles Parish earlier this week, officials are warning Louisianans to be extra careful this holiday season by avoiding inadvertent fires. Some neighbors in the area shared their initial reaction when the Marksville fire on the 400 block of Kirby Drive started.

“I called my cousin to see what was going on, and he said the neighbor’s house caught on fire,” said Shaniqua Lavalais, a neighbor.

“I just heard some windows just busting,” said Shawn Lavalais, another neighbor. “I came out of the house, I looked back here and saw nothing but the black fire. That was about it.”

Those neighbors recall spending time with the homeowner just hours before the flames erupted.

“Like every morning, me and him, he’ll give me his money, I’ll go get him some coffee at about 5 o’clock [in the morning],” Shawn Lavalais said. “It’s just that morning [Dec. 5] right there, I was tired to wake up at that time at 5:00, we’ll get some coffee. I feel bad right now.”

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), it may have been caused by space heaters and an oven, possibly due to an electrical malfunction or smoking. The Marksville Fire Department (MFD) rushed to the scene.

“The crew was at the scene of another structure fire that was about 40 minutes before, and they were notified of this structure fire just literally right down the road two blocks away,” said Jeremy Green, a firefighter for MFD.

Green gave limited details due to SFM’s ongoing investigation but said people with space heaters need to keep a safe distance to avoid an accidental fire.

“Most modern ones are built with safety features that, if they do get knocked over, the safety feature will shut it off,” Green said. “But you can’t always rely on that.”

SFM recommends residents plug space heaters directly into wall outlets, never leave space heaters or candles unattended and always have working smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors.

“If you don’t have any, call your local fire department,” said Green. “Most fire departments do come and put them up for free. If you have a fire extinguisher, make sure it’s a multi-purpose fire extinguisher and make sure you do remember how to use it. They all work pretty much the same way. Pull the pin, aim the nozzle, squeeze the handle and sweep side to side.”

As for the neighbors, this eye-opening experience changed their perspective on how to stay safe this holiday season.

“Don’t turn on four heaters and have that butane in our house,” Shaniqua Lavalais said.

“Don’t have no gas on in your house or none of that because you can die any kind of way,” said Shawn Lavalais.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.