Casey’s Christmas Light Show transforms ordinary home into a magical holiday display

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It is the time of year when the twinkle of Christmas lights lining rooftops and tree branches brings out a twinkle in children’s eyes. A sense of wonder only the Christmas season creates. It is that same sense of wonder that Shannon Casey looks to inspire each year with Casey’s Christmas Light Show in Pineville, as he transforms his ordinary brick home into a scene of holiday magic.

“I remember as a kid, I would always see the lights but we couldn’t afford it, we didn’t have it,” said Casey. “But I always said that if we were able to we would. And we do.”

Though he does not necessarily have a big budget, he has a big love for the Christmas season worth at least 100,000 bulbs of lights - and counting.

Putting on such a massive display, especially in your front yard, is a big undertaking. A year’s worth of planning, six weeks’ worth of work and a whole lot of help from neighbors and friends, and it’s the ornate display on Hickory Hill Road that has dubbed Casey ‘The Lightman’ in his neighborhood.

“A lot of my stuff, a lot of people don’t believe me, but it is actually handmade. You know, I make it myself out of PVC pipe, tomato cages, plywood, paint and just metal pipe,” explained Casey. “I have an idea one night or something will come to me, and throughout the year, I build stuff and put lights on it and see how it’s gonna work and add it to the show.”

As his show grows, his ideas do too. Each one that does not make it into the Christmas show gets added to his ‘Christmas Playbook’ for the next year.

“As soon as I start taking this down in January, February I’ll start building, making new stuff for the next year’s show,” said Casey.

Adding to his love for Christmas is the giving spirit of the season, fitting for someone who retired after 30 years of service in the Louisiana Army National Guard. Each child that stops by Casey’s house can leave an address-marked letter to Santa in his big, red mailbox, and they can expect a present at their doorstep before Christmas Day.

Casey added that the mailbox is also open to anyone wanting to donate to his gift-giving efforts.

Casey’s Christmas Light Show will dazzle visitors until January 1 at 2483A Hickory Hill Road Pineville, LA 71360.

