Mingo’s one-handed touchdown grab earns Farm Bureau Play of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 Farm Bureau high school football play of the year happened to occur on the very first week of the season.

In ASH’s matchup with Carencro, Trojans’ receiver Amyrion Mingo went up for an acrobatic one-handed grab and pulled it down in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown.

In Week 1, @ash_trojanFB Amyrion Mingo (@AmyrionMingo) made the greatest high school catch I have ever seen.



"It just stuck" - Mingo‼️



A spectacular one-handed grab that his HC Thomas Bachman says is routine every day at practice @KALBSports pic.twitter.com/dQHlAgfOgk — Dylan Domangue (@dylanMD16) September 14, 2023

Mingo’s catch was the overwhelming favorite to win the play of the year as he received 58 percent of the votes.

