Mingo’s one-handed touchdown grab earns Farm Bureau Play of the Year

ASH's Amyrion Mingo makes unbelievable one-handed grab against Carencro
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 Farm Bureau high school football play of the year happened to occur on the very first week of the season.

In ASH’s matchup with Carencro, Trojans’ receiver Amyrion Mingo went up for an acrobatic one-handed grab and pulled it down in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown.

Mingo’s catch was the overwhelming favorite to win the play of the year as he received 58 percent of the votes.

