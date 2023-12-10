The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year

The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just in time for Christmas the Cenla Cat Project is setting up adoption sites around Alexandria.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, they were at PetSmart in Alexandria. The Cenla Cat Project is a non-profit started by cat lovers who are dedicated to the humane elimination of cat over-population.

Anyone who adopts a new kitty receives a start-up box and of course a new friend to spend the holidays with.

“Our kitties come to us from the streets of Alexandria and the Pineville shelter, or from the dump out in Grant Parish,” explains Teresa Belles with the Cenla Cat Project. “We get them fixed and vaccinated and healthy, then adopt them out to loving homes.”

You still have two opportunities to adopt, Cenla Cat Project will be at Petsense Saturday, Dec. 16 and Petco on Jan. 6.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey’s Christmas Light Show will dazzle visitors until January 1 on Hickory Hill Road in...
Casey’s Christmas Light Show transforms ordinary home into a magical holiday display
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile
Kenneth Pickett, Sr.
Mayor of Mansura indicted on misdemeanor charge
RPSO investigating shooting on Windy Drive off HWY 28E
Back in court: Alexandria man convicted of raping RPSO informant seeks new trial

Latest News

The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year
The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year
Holiday Fun Blog!
Holiday Fun Blog!
Day 4 High School Hoops action
Day 4 Hixson Midstate Invitational
ASH's Amyrion Mingo makes unbelievable one-handed grab against Carencro
Amyrion Mingo Play of the Year