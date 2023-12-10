The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just in time for Christmas the Cenla Cat Project is setting up adoption sites around Alexandria.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, they were at PetSmart in Alexandria. The Cenla Cat Project is a non-profit started by cat lovers who are dedicated to the humane elimination of cat over-population.

Anyone who adopts a new kitty receives a start-up box and of course a new friend to spend the holidays with.

“Our kitties come to us from the streets of Alexandria and the Pineville shelter, or from the dump out in Grant Parish,” explains Teresa Belles with the Cenla Cat Project. “We get them fixed and vaccinated and healthy, then adopt them out to loving homes.”

You still have two opportunities to adopt, Cenla Cat Project will be at Petsense Saturday, Dec. 16 and Petco on Jan. 6.

