Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla

(KALB) - Dec. 11 marks the first day of the Christmas Cheer Food Drive, hosted by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and KALB.

All week, schools in Natchitoches, Avoyelles, Vernon, Grant and Rapides parishes are bringing in thousands of pounds of canned foods and non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Thanks to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, those schools have the opportunity to win a $500 prize at the individual elementary, junior high and high school levels, based on who brings in the most pounds of items.

Last year, 98,000 pounds of food were given to the food bank, and the food bank hopes for more this year. However, it is important to recognize that every can and every part of that non-perishable food item does count.

Natchitoches Parish

Seven Natchitoches Parish schools brought in over 3,800 pounds of canned food and non-perishable food items for the drive. Central, Fairview Alpha, M.R Weaver, East Natchitoches Elementary, Natchitoches Magnet, NSU Middle Lab and Provencal Elementary put together 3,842 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items.

