Former LSP trooper accused of home invasion, kidnapping

An Alexandria man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man on probation for domestic violence-related charges dating back to 2019 has been arrested again on similar charges.

Michael Satcher, II, 37, was identified as the suspect in a domestic violence disturbance call on December 9 on Amanda Lane in Alexandria.

Michael L. Satcher, II
Michael L. Satcher, II(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Around 7:30 p.m., RPSO responded to Amanda Lane, where they discovered evidence of a forced entry into a home. However, the victim was no longer there.

Through talking with witnesses, RPSO determined the victim was forcibly taken to a home on Robinson Road.

RPSO located both Satcher and the victim there. Satcher was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for home invasion, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, kidnapping second-degree and probation violation. He was then transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond and a probation violation.

Satcher is a former Louisiana State Police trooper who was previously arrested in 2019, leading to his resignation. In September 2023, he received six months of unsupervised probation for both simple battery and domestic abuse of a dating partner. He received two years of supervised probation for entry of an inhabited dwelling. He pleaded ‘no contest’ to all charges.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

