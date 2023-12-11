Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The heart of Cenla was transformed into a winter wonderland as the annual Christmas parade dazzled and delighted spectators.

Families gathered, eager for the festive spectacle.

“My favorite part about the parade is just seeing all these beautiful people outside having a good time,” said one spectator.

Amidst the jolly festivities, Santa stole the show leading a colorful procession with an array of floats, spreading cheer and joy. Teresa drove all the way from Bayou Chicot.

“I drove here to come see the Alexandria Christmas Parade,” said Teresa. “My favorite part of it is the floats and also the marching bands. I like to help pick up candy with my grandchildren.”

The parade brought together city council members, the mayor and of course the man in red himself, sharing smiles and creating unforgettable moments for Cenla.

“I’m enjoying my grandkids out here having fun, that’s my favorite part,” said another Alexandria resident. “All my family having fun out here on Mac’s parking lot.”

“My favorite part about the parade is getting out here seeing family and friends and knowing everything is alright with everybody,” added another attendee. “No fights or killing, everybody just out here having a good time.”

The Alexandria Christmas parade wrapped up leaving behind a trail of joy, laughter and a reaffirmed sense of unity as the city embraces the holiday season.

