LSUA to become higher education partner of RPSB’s new Bolton Academy Academic & Performing Arts Magnet School

The following has been provided by LSUA:

Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is proud to announce a pioneering partnership with the Rapides Parish School Board to support Bolton Academy, the new academic and performing arts magnet school launching in the fall of 2024.

Bolton Academy, designed to propel students to their highest potential, will offer a distinctive program integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). This innovative approach emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world application, preparing students for success in both college and career settings. The academy’s rigorous curriculum, including Honors, Dual Enrollment, and AP courses, will be complemented by robust academic support to ensure student success.

Through this partnership, LSUA extends its established dual enrollment program, known for empowering high school students across Central Louisiana, to Bolton Academy upperclassmen. This initiative will enable students to earn college credits while still in high school, creating a seamless transition to higher education.

Jeff Powell, Superintendent of Rapides Parish School, said, “We are proud to have LSUA as our primary partner for dual enrollment at Bolton Academy. An important aspect of Bolton Academy will be allowing students, who are interested, the opportunity to earn an associate degree while in high school. We will begin offering courses as soon as possible to ensure students enrolling for the next year are able to elevate themselves to their maximum potential.”

“LSUA is thrilled to join forces with the Rapides Parish School Board, becoming the higher education partner for Bolton Academy,” remarked LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “We are committed to building an innovative partnership that supports the mission of the public school system to foster an environment of student success. As the state’s fastest-growing university, LSUA continues to lead initiatives that shape the future of education and economic development in our region.”

LSUA’s dual enrollment program is distinguished by its personalized approach, featuring small class sizes, one-on-one sessions, and comprehensive academic resources. Taught by SACSCOC-credentialed faculty, these courses offer a range of on-campus and online options, ensuring accessibility and flexibility for students. Notably, enrolled students enjoy many benefits of being part of the LSUA community, including access to campus facilities, events, and resources.

A hallmark of this partnership is the opportunity for Bolton Academy students to potentially earn an associate degree by their high school graduation. This achievement significantly reduces the cost and time required to attain a traditional four-year university degree. Furthermore, TOPS-eligible students pursuing higher education in-state may benefit from additional tuition assistance, potentially covering two years of graduate school.

LSUA’s collaboration with Bolton Academy reflects its enduring commitment to academic excellence and its role as a catalyst for educational advancement in Central Louisiana. By fostering innovative educational pathways, LSUA continues to empower students, enrich the community, and shape the future of education.

For more information about this partnership, visit the Bolton Academy website . To find out more about LSUA’s dual enrollment program, visit LSUA Dual Enrollment .

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.